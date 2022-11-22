Every year, more than one million students and professionals around the world take the Universum CareerTest survey. The responses help not only students and universities but also help inform employers who want the best for their future employees!
Upon completion of the CareerTest, sign up for an account to:
- Discover your Career Type and what it could mean for your future career
- Get unique playlist and book recommendations
- Compare your salary expectations with your peers
- Receive ideal employer recommendations
- Complete a free professional resume check and practice psychometric tests
- Enter to win an Amazon gift card & other great prizes!
Click here to take the survey