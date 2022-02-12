This annual event, sponsored by the Texas Tech Residence Halls Association, is attended by over 20,000 Tech students and local residents. The Carol of Lights® is one of Texas Tech's largest and oldest traditions. The event brings together both the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities during its ceremonies.



The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official kickoff for Texas Tech's Centennial Celebration. This annual event is attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community and is one of our largest and oldest traditions. This year, the program will be reimagined with live entertainment, new staging, lighting, and sound as well as a firework display to conclude the night. Posted:

11/28/2022



Originator:

Beth Hunter



Email:

Beth.Hunter@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 12/2/2022



Location:

Memorial Circle & Science Quad



