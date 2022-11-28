The Graduate Writing Center is hiring writing consultants from all disciplines to help provide the TTU community with high quality, collaborative writing support.

Our center is a supportive, challenging, and exciting place to build your professional skills. As a consultant, you will develop your own writing skills and gain experience working with student writers. We value the productive potential of a diverse multidisciplinary and multilingual staff and welcome non-native English speakers to apply. We will also consider applications from graduate students enrolled in distance programs and from satellite campuses. Ideal candidates are engaged writers and learners and should have: Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Interest in and ability to provide constructive feedback for writing in a variety of genres and disciplines

Willingness to learn through individual feedback and ongoing professional development Typically, consultant responsibilities will include: Working 5-10 hours per week in one-to-one consultations onsite and online

Attending weekly professional development meetings (9am every Tuesday or Wednesday in Spring 2023) These positions are compensated through a graduate part-time instructorship (GPTI) or through hourly pay funded by the Writing Centers of Texas Tech University. They may be held in addition to assistantships or other work commitments with the approval of faculty and administrators. Please note that due to visa regulations, international students typically cannot work as consultants if they already hold 0.5 FTE positions in their home departments. However, we will consider splitting a 0.5 FTE position between the GWC and the student’s home department. Pay rate for hourly/overload: Master's in progress: $20/ hr

Post-Master's: $22/ hr

Ph.D. in progress: $23/ hr

Post- Ph.D : $25/ hr Pay rate/funding for GPTI positions: Contact GWC Director Dr. Jennifer Marciniak for more information. *Letters of Recommendation: Be advised that our website says you need two letters of recommendation. Instead of letters, we are now asking that you provide contact information for two references on the application. We will contact them if we decide to move forward with your application.

For an application, click here. For full consideration, please apply by December 10. The GWC will open for Spring on January 11, 2023.

If you have questions about the Graduate Writing Center, writing consultations, the application process, or your eligibility to apply, contact GWC Director Dr. Jennifer Marciniak (jennifer.marciniak@ttu.edu). Posted:

