I hope this message finds you well. My name is Barb Corbisier and I am a doctoral candidate at Texas Tech University in the department of Educational Psychology and Leadership. I am conducting a research study on Title IX reporting compliance.

I am reaching out for your assistance in conducting this research. For this study, I am looking for current higher education employees, full or part time, who are employed in any capacity. I am including an information sheet that provides more details about this research. You will be asked to fill out a brief online survey, which should take about 10 - 15 minutes. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any point in the study. The link to the survey is:

https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1EMpYZ8zxbRJhUa

If you feel that you could participate in this study and have further questions, please feel free to contact me at barb.corbisier@ttu.edu or by calling 979-209-7314. You may also contact my advisor, Dr. Stephanie Jones at stephanie.j.jones@ttu.edu. You may also contact the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University for any questions regarding the rights of participants. Their phone number is (806)-742-2064, and their email is hrpp@ttu.edu.

I am truly grateful for your time and consideration in helping me conduct this research. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Thank you,

Barb Corbisier, MA, MS

Doctoral Candidate

Educational Psychology and Leadership

Texas Tech University