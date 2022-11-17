TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Social Media Student Assistant Opportunity!
The Rawls Marketing & Communication team is seeking a creative student to assist with Rawls College's social media efforts. This paid position will support the marketing team in planning and creating relevant, engaging, brand-consistent content for social media. 

Hours: Part-time beginning immediately, 10-15 hours/week

Responsibilities:
  • Collaborate with the marketing team to plan, create, and distribute relevant, engaging, brand-consistent content to reach various audiences through Rawls College’s social media channels
  • Assist in the production of visually appealing images, graphics and videos for social media
  • Research social media trends in higher education and provide suggestions for increasing followers and engagement
  • Network with fellow students to identify opportunities for social media content 

Qualifications:
  • Strong functional knowledge of social media principles, practices, and the desire to apply that knowledge in a professional environment
  • Ability to learn and adhere to the college’s brand standards and marketing best practices
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Strong organizational and critical thinking skills 
  • Currently enrolled undergraduate student at Texas Tech in good academic and conduct standing

Preferred Qualifications:
  • Previous experience working in social media/communications fields
  • Knowledge and proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud applications
  • Experience with social media management platforms and content calendars 


If you have any questions, please email marketrawls@ttu.edu.
Posted:
11/17/2022

Originator:
Hailey Walker

Email:
hailey.walker@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


