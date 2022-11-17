The Rawls Marketing & Communication team is seeking a creative student to assist with Rawls College's social media efforts. This paid position will support the marketing team in planning and creating relevant, engaging, brand-consistent content for social media.
Hours: Part-time beginning immediately, 10-15 hours/week
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with the marketing team to plan, create, and distribute relevant, engaging, brand-consistent content to reach various audiences through Rawls College’s social media channels
- Assist in the production of visually appealing images, graphics and videos for social media
- Research social media trends in higher education and provide suggestions for increasing followers and engagement
- Network with fellow students to identify opportunities for social media content
Qualifications:
- Strong functional knowledge of social media principles, practices, and the desire to apply that knowledge in a professional environment
- Ability to learn and adhere to the college’s brand standards and marketing best practices
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Strong organizational and critical thinking skills
- Currently enrolled undergraduate student at Texas Tech in good academic and conduct standing
Preferred Qualifications:
- Previous experience working in social media/communications fields
- Knowledge and proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud applications
- Experience with social media management platforms and content calendars
If you have any questions, please email marketrawls@ttu.edu.