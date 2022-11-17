The Rawls Marketing & Communication team is seeking a creative student to assist with Rawls College's social media efforts. This paid position will support the marketing team in planning and creating relevant, engaging, brand-consistent content for social media.

Hours: Part-time beginning immediately, 10-15 hours/week

Responsibilities: Collaborate with the marketing team to plan, create, and distribute relevant, engaging, brand-consistent content to reach various audiences through Rawls College’s social media channels

Assist in the production of visually appealing images, graphics and videos for social media

Research social media trends in higher education and provide suggestions for increasing followers and engagement

Network with fellow students to identify opportunities for social media content

Qualifications: Strong functional knowledge of social media principles, practices, and the desire to apply that knowledge in a professional environment

Ability to learn and adhere to the college’s brand standards and marketing best practices

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong organizational and critical thinking skills

Currently enrolled undergraduate student at Texas Tech in good academic and conduct standing

Preferred Qualifications: Previous experience working in social media/communications fields

Knowledge and proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud applications

Experience with social media management platforms and content calendars

APPLY TODAY!

If you have any questions, please email marketrawls@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/17/2022



Originator:

Hailey Walker



Email:

hailey.walker@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

