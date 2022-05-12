We are upgrading our on-premises SharePoint services, sharepoint.ttu.edu, to SharePoint Online ( https://texastechuniversity.sharepoint.com/ ), a cloud-based highly robust and feature-rich environment. Our usability tests with the TTU Community indicated that the SharePoint Online Environment was far more user-friendly, and offered functionality not available in the current, on-premise SharePoint Service. The TTU IT Division is contacting current on-premises SharePoint customers to assist in the migration to SharePoint Online.

The TTU IT Division is planning to have all SharePoint on-premise migrations completed by December 16, 2022, and will be fully transitioned to SharePoint Online at that time. We appreciate your partnership as we migrate TTU to the updated and enhanced SharePoint Online environment.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

