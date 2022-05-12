The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will host the final featured artist in its fall virtual reading series at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.





Essayist and poet Taylor Brorby is the author of "Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land" and is the co-editor of "Fracture: Essays, Poems and Stories on Fracking in America." His work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Orion and North American Review, where he is a contributing editor.





Register for the event here





The series is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.