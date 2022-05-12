TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Sowell Virtual Reading Series to feature Taylor Brorby
The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will host the final featured artist in its fall virtual reading series at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 

Essayist and poet Taylor Brorby is the author of "Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land" and is the co-editor of "Fracture: Essays, Poems and Stories on Fracking in America." His work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Orion and North American Review, where he is a contributing editor.  

Register for the event here.

The series is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection. 
12/5/2022

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library


