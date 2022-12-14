



This course introduces the study of beliefs and practices, past and present, associated with magic, witchcraft, spirituality, magical realism, and religion. Topics discussed include ritual, symbolism, mythology, altered states of consciousness, and healing, as well as syncretism, change, and the social roles of these beliefs and practices.





Undergraduates register for WGS 4301 D03 CRN 65537





Graduates register for WGS 5340 D01 CRN 61849





Dates: 12/14/22 to 1/7/23



