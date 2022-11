This course focuses on brides and weddings, exploring iconic representations of brides, including Princesses and Bridezillas. The course will explore how expectations of brides are linked to cultural understandings of femininity, more generally. Questions? Email womens.studies@ttu.edu Posted:

