The Fresh Plate Snack Bar at Bledsoe/Gordon is now featuring a to-go menu available through mobile ordering. Check the Transact Mobile Ordering app for the available daily menu.

$7.99 for 1 entrée with 2 sides

$9.99 for 2 entrées with 2 sides

* drink not included

Monday-Thursday

Breakfast 7 am - 9:45 am

Lunch 11 am -1:15 pm

Dinner 5 pm - 7:15 pm

Fridays

Breakfast 7 am - 9:45 am

Lunch 11 am -1:15 pm

Dinner 5 pm - 6:15 pm

* availability subject to change

Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code FEARLESS at checkout. Valid thru May 5th, 2023.

Check out the video on how to download Transact Mobile Ordering App! When placing your first order, be sure to select your correct on-campus Dining Plan at checkout!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok @EatAtTexasTech