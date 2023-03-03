TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Calling all Kings and Queens
The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement will be hosting the 5th Annual Glamour and Fame Pageant on March 3, 2023.  Calling all drag King and Queens performer, contestants needed.  Please contact LeeAnn Bowman leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu, Loni Crosby Loni.J.Crosby@ttu.edu or Gilbert Carrasco Gilbert.Carrasco@ttu.edu---lgbtqia@ttu.edu for more information. 

Posted:
11/28/2022

Originator:
Leeann Bowman

Email:
leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 3/3/2023

Location:
TBD

Categories