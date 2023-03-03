The Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement will be hosting the 5th Annual Glamour and Fame Pageant on March 3, 2023. Calling all drag King and Queens performer, contestants needed. Please contact LeeAnn Bowman leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu, Loni Crosby Loni.J.Crosby@ttu.edu or Gilbert Carrasco Gilbert.Carrasco@ttu.edu---lgbtqia@ttu.edu for more information.

11/28/2022



Leeann Bowman



leeann.m.bowman@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 3/3/2023



TBD



