Thursday December 1, 7:30pm

The Buddy Holly Hall – Crickets Theater

FREE admission: donations gratefully accepted!

Singers, players, dancers, storytellers, and more gather to perform traditional repertoires of the season, in a magical, immersive, costumed, participatory festival!

Special guests include bagpiper Roger Landes avec the Caprock English Bagpipe Consort; singer/songwriter Zoë Cloutier; Coyote Morris dancers; Taos-based singers Chipper Thompson and Kim Treiber Thompson, Irish fiddler Laura Flanagan; tenor Eric Stoklossa; conductor Lanfranco Marcelletti; reciters Ron Milam and Rob DeVet; readers Angela Mariani, Clint Barrick, and Bill Gelber; singer/guitarist Jerry Serrano; dancer and director Kris Olson; and, as house band, the Elegant Savages Orchestra.

http://vernacularmusiccenter.org

https://www.facebook.com/CEBC1

http://caprockmorris.com

http://rogerlandes.com

http://elegantsavagesorchestra.com

Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/vernacularmusiccenter

Facebook Event at https://www.facebook.com/events/459727149408430

Information and media contacts

· Dr Christopher J Smith (christopher.smith@ttu.edu; 806-438-5067)

· Dr Roger Landes (roger.landes@ttu.edu)

Acknowledgements

The producers wish to express their continuing and particular appreciation to the participating ensembles and individuals; to Interim Director Andrew Stetson of the TTU School of Music and Dean Martin Camacho of the JT and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts; to Chipper Thompson for the Mari Lwyd; to Corey Green for the Green Man, Coyote, and the Windy Man; to Karina Dolzal and Clark Preston and the faculty, students, and staff of the TTU School of Music; and to Clint Barrick and the staff of KTTZ FM.

VMC Staff

Founding Director: Dr Christopher J Smith

Associate Director: Dr Roger Landes

Administrative coordinator: Heather Beltz

The Vernacular Music Center at the TTU School of Music

The mission of the Vernacular Music Center is to provide a center for in-depth and comparative research, study, teaching and advocacy on behalf of the world's vernacular musics and dance—their construction, history and role in defining cultural life in human communities—in all cultures and historical periods. The VMC is dedicated to the study of the process by which music is taught and passed on within a community, as well as assisting in the ongoing cultivation of arts on the South Plains. The VMC partners with its 501c3 partner, the Roots Music Institute (rootsmusicinstitute.com)

Become a Friend of the VMC - Visit us at vernacularmusiccenter.org for more information!