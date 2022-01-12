The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is now hiring student assistants for the spring semester. Applicants must be work study/financial aid eligible.







Front desk: Duties include greeting staff, students and visitors. Assisting with phone calls, daily mail, and general office duties.







Evaluation Services: The position provides support intake for those seeking psychological evaluations, preparing packets for mailing, facilitating instrument scoring as well as coordinating for the evaluator.







Contact Dede Brocklehurst at dede.brocklehurst@ttu.edu or 806-834-4751 for more information. Review of applications begins immediately. Multiple positions available.