TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Student Work Study Positions Available at the Burkhart Center
The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is now hiring student assistants for the spring semester. Applicants must be work study/financial aid eligible

Front desk: Duties include greeting staff, students and visitors. Assisting with phone calls, daily mail, and general office duties.

Evaluation Services: The position provides support intake for those seeking psychological evaluations, preparing packets for mailing, facilitating instrument scoring as well as coordinating for the evaluator.

Contact Dede Brocklehurst at dede.brocklehurst@ttu.edu or 806-834-4751 for more information. Review of applications begins immediately. Multiple positions available.
Posted:
12/1/2022

Originator:
Susan Voland

Email:
susan.voland@ttu.edu

Department:
Burkhart Center


Categories