The FREE Late-Nite Pancakes

The FREE Late-Nite Pancakes will be available at The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon & The Commons at Talkington Hall this Wednesday, May 3rd at 10 pm in wishing students good luck on finals! Feed Your Inner Red Raider and have a great rest of the semester! 

Late-Nite Pancakes

Wednesday, May 3rd | 10 pm to Midnight

The Fresh Plate at Bledsoe/Gordon & The Commons at Talkington Hall
FREE for all On-Campus Resident Dining Plan holders!

(all other pay guest rate)

 

Posted:
5/1/2023

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


