Ever wondered what you could do with a Masters of Social Work Degree from Texas Tech? You might be surprised! MSW's work in an host of settings including: schools, hospitals, private practices, prisons, courts, and public office. Come and learn what you could do with an MSW from TTU.





Our next MSW info session will take place this Thursday, 12/1/22, at 6:00pm. Please join us to learn more about the benefits of getting an MSW at Texas Tech University! We pride ourselves on our small class sizes and our focus on student success!

There will be a raffle for swag and prizes!

What: MSW Info Session

When: 12/1/22 at 6:00pm CST

Where:

In Person:

Texas Tech's Campus in Holden Hall in Room 153 (found on the first floor in southeast quadrant of Holden Hall)

Online:

December 1st

Topic: Texas Tech MSW Information Session (Fall 2022)

Time: Dec 1, 2022 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92845135992?pwd=ZnlxMTR2dW50VlRoQzJnWlY5SDBoUT09

Meeting ID: 928 4513 5992

Passcode: 076057

We hope that you will come and join us!