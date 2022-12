SLAV 2301 The Vampire in East European and Western Culture. Learn about the vampire from its origins in East European folklore to the vampires of popular culture today! Seats are available inLearn about the vampire from its origins in East European folklore to the vampires of popular culture today!

fulfills Language, Philosophy and Culture and Multicultural requirements.

SLAV 2301-D01 (62647) TR 11:00-12:20 (hybrid synchronous/asynchronous) SLAV 2301-D02 (63254) asynchronous SLAV 2301-D03 (63720) asynchronous for distance students



Posted:

12/2/2022



Originator:

Erin Collopy



Email:

erin.collopy@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





