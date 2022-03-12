MAPS Study Session

Description: Join the Minority Association of Pre-medical Students(MAPS) for our finals study session! Come study with people taking the same class or have taken it before, ask questions, or simply enjoy the supportive presence of others studying. There will be free hot coco, coffee, and cookies!

Date and Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CDT

Location: Black Cultural Center, 2533 15th St, Lubbock, TX