TOSM staff will perform Docker infrastructure maintenance and install the latest approved Banner and TCC patches in production on Sunday, December 4, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central.
From 8:30 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. Central, all Banner Enterprise applications, IS applications running on containers, and applications authenticated by Federated CAS will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following applications:
- Student Registration
- Banner Admin
- Employee Self-Service
- Faculty Self-Service
- Student Self-Service
- Raiderlink and WebRaider Portals
- *.apps.texastech.edu
- banapps.texastech.edu
Following that time, Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable as they are upgraded. All work is anticipated to be completed by 6 p.m. Central.
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.