TOSM staff will perform Docker infrastructure maintenance and install the latest approved Banner and TCC patches in production on Sunday, December 4, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central.

From 8:30 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. Central, all Banner Enterprise applications, IS applications running on containers, and applications authenticated by Federated CAS will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following applications:

Student Registration

Banner Admin

Employee Self-Service

Faculty Self-Service

Student Self-Service

Raiderlink and WebRaider Portals

*.apps.texastech.edu

banapps.texastech.edu

Following that time, Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable as they are upgraded. All work is anticipated to be completed by 6 p.m. Central.



