TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scheduled Maintenance for Production Systems - Raiderlink Impacted
TOSM staff will perform Docker infrastructure maintenance and install the latest approved Banner and TCC patches in production on Sunday, December 4, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central.

From 8:30 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. Central, all Banner Enterprise applications, IS applications running on containers, and applications authenticated by Federated CAS will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following applications:
  • Student Registration
  • Banner Admin
  • Employee Self-Service
  • Faculty Self-Service
  • Student Self-Service
  • Raiderlink and WebRaider Portals
  • *.apps.texastech.edu
  • banapps.texastech.edu
Following that time, Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable as they are upgraded. All work is anticipated to be completed by 6 p.m. Central.

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
Posted:
12/2/2022

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories