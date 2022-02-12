Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association for cookies and cocoa from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Glass Tower Pavilion in the Student Union Building before you and the family stake out your spot for the 64th annual Carol of Lights.

We'll also have a special guest on hand for photos! Santa will make a special appearance to see who's been naughty or nice while he finalizes his list prior to Christmas Eve.

This event will be a great chance to learn more about the TTAA's Legacy Club and our January enrollment period. It's also sure to get you in the holiday spirit.