Cookies with Santa!
Join the Texas Tech Alumni Association for cookies and cocoa from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Glass Tower Pavilion in the Student Union Building before you and the family stake out your spot for the 64th annual Carol of Lights.
We'll also have a special guest on hand for photos! Santa will make a special appearance to see who's been naughty or nice while he finalizes his list prior to Christmas Eve.
This event will be a great chance to learn more about the TTAA's Legacy Club and our January enrollment period. It's also sure to get you in the holiday spirit.  
Posted:
12/2/2022

Originator:
Maritza Ramirez

Email:
maritza.ramirez@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Date: 12/2/2022

Location:
Student Union Building 15th St & Akron Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

