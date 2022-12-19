TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join The Business Resource Center in Celebration of Randy Wood's Retirement
Please join the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center for Randy Wood's retirement party as we celebrate 23 years of Randy's hard work for Texas Tech. 
  • When: December 19th,2022 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
  • Where: Innovation Hub 3911 4th Street, Lubbock TX 79415
  • Please RSVP before December 15th
  • Questions? Call 806-745-1637
