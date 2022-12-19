When: December 19th,2022 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Questions? Call 806-745-1637 Please join the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center for Randy Wood's retirement party as we celebrate 23 years of Randy's hard work for Texas Tech.

12/5/2022



Sydney Langford



Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 12/19/2022



Location:

Innovation Hub 3911 4th Street, Lubbock TX 79415



