Please join the Northwest Texas Business Resource Center for Randy Wood's retirement party as we celebrate 23 years of Randy's hard work for Texas Tech.
- When: December 19th,2022 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Where: Innovation Hub 3911 4th Street, Lubbock TX 79415
- Please RSVP before December 15th
- Questions? Call 806-745-1637
|Posted:
12/5/2022
Originator:
Sydney Langford
Email:
Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
