Join the NWTX SBDC in Celebrating their 35th Anniversary

When: December 14th, 2022 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Where: 5001 West Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas 79414

Questions? Call 806-745-1637 Please join the Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center for their 35th anniversary! Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be provided! Posted:

12/12/2022



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 12/14/2022



Location:

5001 West Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas 79414



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center