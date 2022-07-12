Sexism|Cinema is a feminist film series. In 1965, the term "sexism" was coined. In light of this historical marker, Sexism|Cinema began in 2015 as film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come in more than fifty years? How far do we have to go? Selected films feature women-identified protagonists, and our in-person screenings are followed by a 30-minute discussion led by expert guest speakers or Texas Tech faculty.



Join Sexism|Cinema for a screening of the award-winning film "A Fantastic Woman" on 12/7 at 7:30 PM. Kaity Swecker, Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy Master's student and Graduate Assistant for Peer Education at the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement at Texas Tech will provide comments and lead discussion following the film. Tickets can be purchased at: https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/special-event-a-fantastic-woman-sexism-cinema





Marina and Orlando are in love and planning their future when one night Orlando suddenly falls ill and passes away. Instead of being able to mourn her lover, Marina is treated with suspicion by authorities and disdain by his family. She is forbidden to attend his funeral and thrown out of their shared apartment. Marina is a trans woman and for most of Orlando’s family, her sexual identity is a perversion. So she must battle the same forces she has spent a lifetime fighting just to become the woman she is now – a complex, strong, forthright, and fantastic. Film Synopsis: Posted:

Dana Weiser



dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies



Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 12/7/2022



Alamo Drafthouse Theatre 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416



