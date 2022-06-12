



For assistance or questions, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or via email at When any individual leaves Texas Tech University, eRaider accounts are automatically disabled after a designated period of time. For recent graduates, the eRaider account currently remains active for 450 days and then is disabled. If you are no longer active as a student or an employee, you should migrate to another email system and Office 365 subscription as quickly as possible. Be sure to remove the contents from your OneDrive for Business and personal website as well. Congratulations to all December graduates – Go Tech!For assistance or questions, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

