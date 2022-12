The Burkhart Center Transition Academy is running low on materials to shred. We will have approximately 15 students this spring who will be learning employment skills and for some they will be earning their very first paycheck. If you would like to use our free, secure document destruction, please contact jared.burgoon@ttu.edu to schedule a time to either drop off the documents at the Burkhart Center or if you are on Tech's main campus, we can come pick your documents up.