New Graduate Course in Geoheritage (HMGT 7000-001 | CRN 65445) Spring 2023

Are you a graduate student interested in the emerging field of geoheritage? There is still space available in HMGT 7000-001 (CRN 65445), that is being offered to explore this rapidly developing field. This seminar will equip you with the knowledge of concepts and principles of geoheritage, and will delve into new topics, such as urban geoheritage, geoconservation, geotourism, territoriality, and geo-mythology. This course provides insight into the earth's physical landscape and its connections with people. Are you a graduate student interested in the emerging field of geoheritage? There is still space available in HMGT 7000-001 (CRN 65445), that is being offered to explore this rapidly developing field. This seminar will equip you with the knowledge of concepts and principles of geoheritage, and will delve into new topics, such as urban geoheritage, geoconservation, geotourism, territoriality, and geo-mythology. This course provides insight into the earth's physical landscape and its connections with people.

For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact Dr. Stance Hurst at stance.hurst@ttu.edu. Posted:

12/2/2022



Originator:

Sally Shelton



Email:

Sally.Shelton@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum





Categories

Academic

