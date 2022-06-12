TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Please join us for a retirement reception honoring Diane Warner

Please join us for a reception from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Southwest Collection/Special Collection Library’s Formby Room as we honor Diane Warner, who has served Texas Tech for more than 30 years.

Posted:
12/6/2022

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


