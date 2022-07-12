TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Library to Host Dog Days of Finals

  Dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will visit the Library to help students de-stress during finals.

                                                                                                 

WHEN:           5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 9)

                        11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 10)


WHERE:         Croslin Room, University Library

 
