HDFS Study Abroad in LONDON!
DATES: June 1-29, 2023
TWO courses: HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development & Family Sciences and HDFS 3322 Family in the Community
Opportunities: Excursions to Oxford or Cambridge and Salisbury/Stonehenge; visits to education and health care settings; numerous opportunities to explore the amazing arts and culture on offer in London!
Who can go? HDFS and ALL majors are welcome.
Upcoming advising sessions:
- Friday, January 20th @ 3:30 p.m. -TBD
- Tuesday, January 25th @ 5:00 p.m.-TBD
Contact: Dr. Stephanie Shine (stephanie.shine@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu)