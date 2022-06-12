TTU HomeTechAnnounce

STUDY ABROAD with HDFS in London June 2023
HDFS Study Abroad in LONDON!

DATES:   June 1-29, 2023

TWO courses:  HDFS 3301 Theories of Human Development & Family Sciences and HDFS 3322 Family in the Community

Opportunities:  Excursions to Oxford or Cambridge and Salisbury/Stonehenge; visits to education and health care settings; numerous opportunities to explore the amazing arts and culture on offer in London!

Who can go?   HDFS and ALL majors are welcome. 

Upcoming advising sessions: 
  • Friday, January 20th @ 3:30 p.m. -TBD 
  • Tuesday, January 25th @ 5:00 p.m.-TBD 
Contact:  Dr. Stephanie Shine (stephanie.shine@ttu.edu) or Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu)
