Max/MSP/Jitter/gen (Max) is an object based, data flow programming language that allows for extensive development of artistic systems. Max serves as a sandbox for the development of music, sound, video, animation, and a host of other activities and is a leading software program used across multiple industries.

This course is appropriate for students interested in intermedia, interdisciplinarity, and current industry trends towards alternative modes of audience engagement in the applied creative arts. Topics will include the history and context of Max/MSP within the arts, navigating object-based software, programing fundamentals, sound programming, video/animation programming, and other artistic applications of the software (e.g. interactivity, motor control, interfacing with sensors, motion tracking).



