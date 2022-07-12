DMFR has published their Quarterly Newsletter. You may visit it via our website or by using this direct link:
Some of what you will find in this edition includes:
- Compensatory Leave Time
- FY 2023 Property Inventory Certification
- Property Surplus
- Cognos Finance Reports: FI106- Valid FOP Report, FI004S - Revenue Expense Budget by FOP Summary, and FI137 Open Encumbrance Report
- Accounting Services Contacts Application
- Useful HR Reports for Spring - HR121 - Current & Future Appointment Report and HR009 - Salary Roster by Organization