DMFR's Quarterly Newsletter is Published
DMFR has published their Quarterly Newsletter.  You may visit it via our website or by using this direct link:

Some of what you will find in this edition includes:
  • Compensatory Leave Time
  • FY 2023 Property Inventory Certification
  • Property Surplus
  • Cognos Finance Reports:   FI106- Valid FOP Report, FI004S - Revenue Expense Budget by FOP Summary, and FI137 Open Encumbrance Report
  • Accounting Services Contacts Application
  • Useful HR Reports for Spring - HR121 - Current & Future Appointment Report and HR009 - Salary Roster by Organization
Link to DMFR Website:  www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr
Link to DMFR Training Website: apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/training
Link to DMFR Portal: portal.dmfr.ttu.edu
Posted:
12/7/2022

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Data Mgmt for Financial Resources


