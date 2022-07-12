h ttps://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/FormRepository/newsletter/2022/DMFR-Newsletter-December-2022.pdf DMFR has published their Quarterly Newsletter. You may visit it via our website or by using this direct link:

Some of what you will find in this edition includes: Compensatory Leave Time

FY 2023 Property Inventory Certification

Property Surplus

Cognos Finance Reports: FI106- Valid FOP Report, FI004S - Revenue Expense Budget by FOP Summary, and FI137 Open Encumbrance Report

Accounting Services Contacts Application

Useful HR Reports for Spring - HR121 - Current & Future Appointment Report and HR009 - Salary Roster by Organization Link to DMFR Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr Link to DMFR Training Website: apps.dmfr.ttu.edu/training Link to DMFR Portal: portal.dmfr.ttu.edu

12/7/2022



Jill Lindsey



jill.lindsey@ttu.edu



Data Mgmt for Financial Resources





