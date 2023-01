Upcoming Intramural Sports!

Flash 6v6 Dodgeball - Register by January 18th

Flash Floor Hockey - Register by January 25th

Classic Basketball - Register by January 27th

Flash 2v2 Racquetball - Register by February 8th

Classic 7v7 Outdoor Soccer - Register by February 10th

Classic Softball & Kickball - Register by February 24th

Flash 2v2 Table Tennis - Register by March 22nd

Flash 2v2 Tennis - Register by February 29th





Check out IMLeagues.com/ttu to register a team or as a free agent by the deadlines for each event! All TTU students already have an account, just click sign in and you will be redirected to sign in with your eRaider credentials!





Questions? Please contact the Sport Programs office at 806-742-2945 or at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu.