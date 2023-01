Join us on Friday, January 13th from 4-6PM for drop-in archery. No registration or experience is required. During the event there will be chances to win intramural championship shirts!





There will also be an information table with details on how to sign up for intramural sports and what events we are offering for the semester! To see our intramural schedule and/or register for an upcoming sport, go to IMLeagues.com/TTU!