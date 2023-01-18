Are you looking for an on-campus job and love basketball? Sport Programs is hiring officials to work basketball during the spring semester. No officiating experience required, but knowledge of the sport is required. Interested? Attend one of the following info sessions/rules trainings!

Basketball Official · Option 1: Wednesday, January 18th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201 · Option 2: Thursday, January 19th from 6:30-8:30PM @ Student Rec Center, Room 201

Complete the RSVP Form: https://form.jotform.com/213135147309147



Additional trainings will be required as a part of the interview process. Please fill out the RSVP form for full training dates/times. Questions? The Sport Programs Office is open Monday-Friday from 9AM - 5PM. Drop-in, call (806-742-2945) or email us at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu. Posted:

1/18/2023



Originator:

Brittney Hamersky



Email:

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





