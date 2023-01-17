To register as a free agent or to register a team for intramural basketball, please follow the steps below! Registration closes 1/27! Go to IMLeagues.com/TTU and select login. All TTU students already have an account, just click sign-in and you will be redirected to use your eRaider credentials. After logging in, the TTU Intramural Home Page will list all of the leagues/events that are taking place this semester. Click on the league you are wanting to register for. Follow the instructions to sign up as an individual or as a team! Once the team has met the minimum number of players required and the registration period is open, the captain of the team must select an open division (day/time) for their team to move into. Register early to insure you have the best selection of days/times available. Classic Intramural Basketball will be officiated and consist of a 4-week regular season with each team playing a total of 4 games followed by a single elimination tournament. Due to traffic congestion, no games will be played on home TTU Men's Basketball Games. The season starts on Sunday, February 5th.

1/17/2023



Brittney Hamersky



Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



University Recreation Student Fees





