2023 Dude Perfect Panda-Monium Tour, featuring YouTube sensations, Dude Perfect — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — brings their engaging and action-packed show to 24 cities next summer after several sold-out events on their 2022 tour, which has been recently nominated for Pollstar Family Event Tour of the Year. The tour will make its stop in Lubbock at 7pm Saturday, July 29.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10am Friday, December 9 through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, but TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity 10am Wed. Dec. 7 through 9:59 am Fri., Dec. 9.

Click here and use code POUNDIT to purchase your pre-sale tickets!