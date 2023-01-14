|
If you did UIL academics or golf in high school and if you need a little extra money, contact Jack Barton in the UIL office on the Texas Tech campus. We are in need of students who did academic UIL in high school. Our events are usually on Saturdays. If you are interested, please call (806-742-2350) or email me at jack.barton@ttu.edu
|Posted:
12/6/2022
Originator:
Jack Barton
Email:
jack.barton@ttu.edu
Department:
University Interscholastic League
Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/14/2023
Location:
Media/Com Building
