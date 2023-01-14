TTU HomeTechAnnounce

If you did UIL academics or golf in high school and if you need a little extra money, contact Jack Barton in the UIL office on the Texas Tech campus.  We are in need of students who did academic UIL in high school.  Our events are usually on Saturdays.  If you are interested, please call (806-742-2350) or email me at jack.barton@ttu.edu
Posted:
12/6/2022

Originator:
Jack Barton

Email:
jack.barton@ttu.edu

Department:
University Interscholastic League

Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/14/2023

Location:
Media/Com Building

