We want to provide information regarding a potential tax deduction for the educational expenses you paid during 2022, under current tax law. Texas Tech University will provide you with a 1098-T form in January via your Raiderlink portal. If you have agreed to electronic delivery, you may receive this documentation much earlier than a paper form will be available.

It is important to note that the due date for spring tuition and fees is not until January 6th for TTU, LAW, & School of Veterinary Medicine students. For tax purposes, any spring term payments we receive prior to January 1st, will not be included on either your 2022 or 2023 1098-T.





To ensure you receive a 1098-T that reflects all your payments for the spring 2023 term, please make sure your payment is made on or after January 1st, 2023. Current tax regulations generally require that a 1098-T be issued in order for you to claim educational deductions so you should schedule your spring payment accordingly. Texas Tech requests this deferral of payment to attempt to provide you the most accurate 1098T possible by matching the timing of spring charges, aid, and payments in a single 1098T.

We offer several payment options which can be found on the Student Business Services website. Most payment options can be completed online.

Texas Tech University is unable to provide you with individual tax advice, but should you have questions, you should seek the counsel of an informed tax preparer or advisor.

You will be able to access your completed 2022 1098-T online from your Raiderlink portal no later than January 31, 2023. For more information about Form 1098-T, visit the IRS website. Information about educational expense deductions can be found in Publication 970.