Accountant
31483BR
Student Business Services
Position Description
Performs professional accounting functions according to established procedures, requiring knowledge of complex accounting systems. Requires ability to exercise independent judgment and initiative.
Major/Essential Functions
· Provide service, support and general oversight of domestic third-party billing partnerships.
· Maintain internal departmental contracts from campus departments and apply benefits accordingly.
· Check to ensure that appropriate and accurate benefits are applied to student accounts according to state statutes and guidelines.
· Refer unresolved customer grievances to designated individuals or departments for further investigation.
· Respond to customer inquiries (students, parents, domestic partners, or departmental contacts).
· Perform cash balancing of department safe and prepare deposit bags and reports for submission to Accounts Receivable.
· Maintain all records pertaining to internal processes including exemptions, contracts, and journal vouchers.
· All other duties as assigned.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree with some coursework in accounting; OR a combination of education and/or experience to equal four years.