TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Student Business Services is Hiring a Full-Time Accountant!

Accountant

31483BR

Student Business Services

Position Description

Performs professional accounting functions according to established procedures, requiring knowledge of complex accounting systems. Requires ability to exercise independent judgment and initiative.

Major/Essential Functions

 

·         Provide service, support and general oversight of domestic third-party billing partnerships. 

·         Maintain internal departmental contracts from campus departments and apply benefits accordingly.

·         Check to ensure that appropriate and accurate benefits are applied to student accounts according to state statutes and guidelines.

·         Refer unresolved customer grievances to designated individuals or departments for further investigation.

·         Respond to customer inquiries (students, parents, domestic partners, or departmental contacts).

·         Perform cash balancing of department safe and prepare deposit bags and reports for submission to Accounts Receivable.

·         Maintain all records pertaining to internal processes including exemptions, contracts, and journal vouchers. 

·         All other duties as assigned.

 

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree with some coursework in accounting; OR a combination of education and/or experience to equal four years.
Posted:
12/12/2022

Originator:
Kyndal Clendennen

Email:
kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Business Services


Categories