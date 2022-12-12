Accountant

31483BR

Student Business Services

Position Description

Performs professional accounting functions according to established procedures, requiring knowledge of complex accounting systems. Requires ability to exercise independent judgment and initiative.

Major/Essential Functions

· Provide service, support and general oversight of domestic third-party billing partnerships.

· Maintain internal departmental contracts from campus departments and apply benefits accordingly.

· Check to ensure that appropriate and accurate benefits are applied to student accounts according to state statutes and guidelines.

· Refer unresolved customer grievances to designated individuals or departments for further investigation.

· Respond to customer inquiries (students, parents, domestic partners, or departmental contacts).

· Perform cash balancing of department safe and prepare deposit bags and reports for submission to Accounts Receivable.

· Maintain all records pertaining to internal processes including exemptions, contracts, and journal vouchers.

· All other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree with some coursework in accounting; OR a combination of education and/or experience to equal four years.