Senior Specialist

31323BR

Student Business Services

Position Description

Performs specialized, complex work to assist in the organization and implementation of various projects and programs. Work is performed under supervision within established guidelines with performance based on overall results obtained.

Major/Essential Functions

· Determine charges for services requested, collect deposits or payments (as needed), or arrange for billing.

· Abide by all FERPA laws required to secure student accounts while providing requested information.

· Develop a fluidity between all available resources (Touchnet, Banner, and Xtender) and the roles of different departments to more efficiently serve the student.

· Assist in resolving customers’ service or billing complaints by performing activities such as investigating and seeking out resolutions to student account issues. Check to ensure that appropriate changes were made to resolve customers’ problems.

· Clearly communicate and respond to student account inquiries either by face-to-face interaction, telephone, or via e-mail (through the Footprints system) and keep records of the interaction/transaction (inquiries, complaints, comments, and actions taken).

· Refer unresolved customer grievances to designated individuals or departments for further investigation.

· Provide coaching and mentoring, when necessary, to supplement the ongoing training provided by the supervisor.

· Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

High school plus five years experience. Additional education may substitute for experience on a year for year basis.



