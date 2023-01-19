DIGITAL ADDICTS





The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.

January film: Digital Addicts

Digital Addicts Date: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: via Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0rf-Cspz0rHdPm-di2_lWLDRyHsjVIYsbk

Children as young as three are becoming addicted to mobile phones, harming their development and causing possible long-term damage. We follow some of the youngest cases and hear how our brains are affected by exposure to screens. We also learn how platforms like Snapchat or Facebook are engineered to make them hyper-addictive.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/digitaladdicts





For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.



