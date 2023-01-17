TTU Procurement Services will be hosting a Procurement Forum via Microsoft Teams

Wednesday

, January 25

from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. Join us for the latest and greatest news and a chance to win door prizes from our contracted vendor BFD Interiors! If you are interested in attending the Procurement Forum, please email

techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu

, and an invite will be sent.

Or you can click

here

at the specified time to join the session.

We hope to see you there!