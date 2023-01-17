|
TTU Procurement Services will be hosting a Procurement Forum via Microsoft Teams Wednesday, January 25th from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. Join us for the latest and greatest news and a chance to win door prizes from our contracted vendor BFD Interiors! If you are interested in attending the Procurement Forum, please email techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu, and an invite will be sent.
Or you can click here at the specified time to join the session.
We hope to see you there!
|Posted:
1/17/2023
Originator:
Chris Gerik
Email:
Chris.Gerik@ttu.edu
Department:
Procurement Services
