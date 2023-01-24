TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Procurement Services Forum
TTU Procurement Services will be hosting a Procurement Forum via Microsoft Teams Wednesday, January 25th from 4:00 - 5:00 PM. Join us for the latest and greatest news and a chance to win door prizes from our contracted vendor BFD Interiors! If you are interested in attending the Procurement Forum, please email techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu, and an invite will be sent.
 
Or you can click here at the specified time to join the session.

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
1/24/2023

Originator:
Chris Gerik

Email:
Chris.Gerik@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services


