The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT on Zoom. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.

Global Experiences as a Fulbright Scholar: A Panel Discussion

Speakers: Paul Bjerk, PhD, TTU Department of History Hyojung Cho, PhD, TTU Heritage & Museum Sciences Sue Ann Lee, PhD, CCC-SLP, TTUHSC Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences Afzal Siddiqui, PhD, TTUHSC Immunology & Molecular Microbiology

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rswzEYvbShGtNKs04wQymg

Zoom

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host a panel of Fulbright Scholars to discuss their experiences with global engagement. Panelists will discuss their individual experiences conducting research and/or teaching in an international context, as well as the connections fostered by becoming a part of the global Fulbright community of professionals.





Dr. Bjerk is an Associate Professor at TTU and he has completed both dissertation and faculty fellowships through the Fulbright Program in Tanzania. Dr. Cho is an Associate Professor at TTU and she has completed Fulbright work in Turkey; she is also a Fulbright Liaison. Dr. Lee is a Professor at TTUHSC and she has completed Fulbright work in Vietnam. Dr. Siddiqui is a Professor at TTUHSC and he has completed Fulbright work in India.









This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.