Sundays 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. The Library will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. For all hours, visit library.ttu.edu.

Library hours during the intercession Dec. 14, 2022 through Jan. 10, 2023,w ill be as follows: Posted:

12/13/2022



