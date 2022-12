The Asynchronous Writing Center will remain open through December 23rd. We will also be open the week of January 2nd for those of you who are continuing to work on any writing projects over the break. Here is where you'll find us: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/uwc/.

Posted:

12/13/2022



Originator:

Kathleen Brawley



Email:

Kathleen.Brawley@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





Categories

Academic