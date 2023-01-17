|
On January 17th at 10am join us at the Memorial Circle to reflect on the legacy left behind by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and learn how you can do your part in cultivating a BELOVED Community. During the march you will learn more about the MLK legacy as well as the Beloved Pledge. Free coffee and MLK Month shirts will be distributed.
|Posted:
1/3/2023
Originator:
Ana Fernandes Da Silva
Email:
Ana.B.Fernandes@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2023
Location:
Memorial Circle
