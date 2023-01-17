TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Legacy March -- MLK Weeklong Celebration
On January 17th at 10am join us at the Memorial Circle to reflect on the legacy left behind by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and learn how you can do your part in cultivating a BELOVED Community. During the march you will learn more about the MLK legacy as well as the Beloved Pledge. Free coffee and MLK Month shirts will be distributed. 
Posted:
1/3/2023

Originator:
Ana Fernandes Da Silva

Email:
Ana.B.Fernandes@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2023

Location:
Memorial Circle

Categories