Microsoft has announced that as of June 15, 2022, they have been phasing out support for Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11). Since this date, Microsoft has discontinued patches and upgrades to the IE 11 browser; Microsoft will no longer actively protect those platforms. As a result, any computer continuing to use IE 11 will have increased exposure to security risks, exploits, malware, and viruses.

The TTU IT Division has sent multiple messages about IE 11's end of life, beginning in November 2020 and ending in June 2022. Additionally, since June 15, our IT security scan service software has flagged systems with IE 11 as no longer compliant with TTU Operating Policies.

Microsoft is now beginning to block IE 11 access to some online resources, such as SharePoint and OneDrive for Business, and will soon disable IE 11 entirely as part of a Windows Update. If you have not done so already, please upgrade your browser immediately.

To avoid any security vulnerabilities or interruptions of service, we recommend upgrading to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, or use the latest version of Chrome or Firefox. Please note that all TTU applications, including all components of Cognos, are fully compatible with Microsoft Edge.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your department’s local IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

