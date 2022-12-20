TOSM staff will perform database maintenance and install the latest required Banner and TCC patches in production beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central time, Wednesday, December 21st.





From 6:00 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m., the production Banner database, all production Banner Enterprise applications, and all production applications utilizing the Banner database will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Student Registration

Banner Admin

Employee Self-Service

Faculty Self-Service

Student Self-Service

Banner 8.x SSB

*.apps.texastech.edu

banapps.texastech.edu

Appworx

Following that time, Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable as they are upgraded. Maintenance is anticipated to be completed by 10 pm Central time.