TOSM staff will perform database maintenance and install the latest required Banner and TCC patches in production beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central time, Wednesday, December 21st.
From 6:00 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m., the production Banner database, all production Banner Enterprise applications, and all production applications utilizing the Banner database will be unavailable. This includes, but is not limited to, the following:
- Student Registration
- Banner Admin
- Employee Self-Service
- Faculty Self-Service
- Student Self-Service
- Banner 8.x SSB
- *.apps.texastech.edu
- banapps.texastech.edu
- Appworx
Following that time, Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable as they are upgraded. Maintenance is anticipated to be completed by 10 pm Central time.
If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.