“Our TTU Family Abroad” Photography Exhibit

Call for Entries

Texas Tech faculty, staff, and visiting scholars are invited to submit photos for TTU International Affairs’ third annual “Our TTU Family Abroad” exhibit. This exhibit will showcase the best images taken by our TTU family in foreign countries. There is no time limitation on the images submitted, so wander through your collection and submit your favorite travel photos. Approximately 70 photographs will be selected for display in the galleries of the TTU International Cultural Center and in a virtual exhibit on the International Affairs’ website during the months of March – May 2023.

For more information about how to submit images for the “Our TTU Family Abroad” exhibit, go to

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/Our_TTU_Family_Abroad_Photography_Exhibit/index.php.

We look forward to hosting a world tour through your images.

Deadline: Photo submissions due – February 17, 2023

Eligibility: Open to all Texas Tech Faculty, Staff, and Visiting Scholars

Click on this link to see the virtual exhibit from our previous exhibit - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/intlopr/exhibits/ttu-family-abroad/.