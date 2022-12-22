Coordinator – Nonexempt Staff
Graduate Program and Online Expansion Support
KNOWLEDGE/QUALIFICATIONS
REQUIRED
· High school graduation plus five years progressively responsible related experience; additional related education may exchange for required experience on a year for year basis.
· Excellent computer skills as evidenced by experience in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook).
· Evidence of exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail and multitasking.
· Excellent interpersonal skills and customer service in a professional setting.
· Knowledge of or experience in higher education processes: application to graduation including distance education.
PREFERRED
· Bachelors/Masters in business related field and experience in an office setting
· Marketing and recruiting experience
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS
· Coordinate graduate online/hybrid courses at the Dallas campus including faculty travel/guest speakers to site.
· Help coordinate marketing and recruitment for online expansion.
· Organizing and managing the application process for Thesis MS, Non-Thesis Online MS, and PhD Nutritional Sciences Programs.
· Attend new student orientations with graduate advisor.
· Act as Graduate School contact for NS program and audit inquiries.
· Submit all transfer credits, add concentrations and cohort information through Enrollment Services portal.
· Submit all degree plans, thesis/dissertation, and degree-related documents through the Enrollment Services portal.
· Work within the Registrar Dashboard and Cognos to include issuing permits, course/section scheduling, and manage enrollment data.
· Set up NS Non-thesis Master’s exit exams to be administered and record grades.
· Administer exit surveys to graduate students at the end of every semester.
· Coordinate department graduate student ceremonies at the end of every semester.
· Coordinate with graduate program directors to keep records of graduated students.
· Reporting to associate chair on all graduate programs & online undergraduate courses.
· Assist with maintaining accurate and up-to-date program information on departmental websites
· Maintain inventory of and update recruitment materials (department brochures/handouts)
· Collect graduate syllabi from faculty/instructors at the beginning of every semester and store on shared drive for historical reference.
· Other duties as assigned.