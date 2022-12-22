TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Department of Nutritional Sciences is Hiring!!

 Coordinator – Nonexempt Staff

Graduate Program and Online Expansion Support

 

KNOWLEDGE/QUALIFICATIONS

REQUIRED

·         High school graduation plus five years progressively responsible related experience; additional related education may exchange for required experience on a year for year basis.

·         Excellent computer skills as evidenced by experience in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook).

·         Evidence of exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail and multitasking.

·         Excellent interpersonal skills and customer service in a professional setting.

·         Knowledge of or experience in higher education processes: application to graduation including distance education.

PREFERRED

·         Bachelors/Masters in business related field and experience in an office setting

·         Marketing and recruiting experience

 

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

·         Coordinate graduate online/hybrid courses at the Dallas campus including faculty travel/guest speakers to site.

·         Help coordinate marketing and recruitment for online expansion.

·         Organizing and managing the application process for Thesis MS, Non-Thesis Online MS, and PhD Nutritional Sciences Programs.

·         Attend new student orientations with graduate advisor.

·         Act as Graduate School contact for NS program and audit inquiries.

·         Submit all transfer credits, add concentrations and cohort information through Enrollment Services portal.

·         Submit all degree plans, thesis/dissertation, and degree-related documents through the Enrollment Services portal.

·         Work within the Registrar Dashboard and Cognos to include issuing permits, course/section scheduling, and manage enrollment data.

·         Set up NS Non-thesis Master’s exit exams to be administered and record grades.

·         Administer exit surveys to graduate students at the end of every semester.

·         Coordinate department graduate student ceremonies at the end of every semester.

·         Coordinate with graduate program directors to keep records of graduated students.

·         Reporting to associate chair on all graduate programs & online undergraduate courses.

·         Assist with maintaining accurate and up-to-date program information on departmental websites

·         Maintain inventory of and update recruitment materials (department brochures/handouts)

·         Collect graduate syllabi from faculty/instructors at the beginning of every semester and store on shared drive for historical reference.

·         Other duties as assigned.
Posted:
12/22/2022

Originator:
Jenna Seale

Email:
jenna.seale@ttu.edu

Department:
Nutritional Sciences


