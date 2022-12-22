Coordinator – Nonexempt Staff Graduate Program and Online Expansion Support

KNOWLEDGE/QUALIFICATIONS

REQUIRED

· High school graduation plus five years progressively responsible related experience; additional related education may exchange for required experience on a year for year basis.

· Excellent computer skills as evidenced by experience in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook).

· Evidence of exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail and multitasking.

· Excellent interpersonal skills and customer service in a professional setting.

· Knowledge of or experience in higher education processes: application to graduation including distance education.

PREFERRED

· Bachelors/Masters in business related field and experience in an office setting

· Marketing and recruiting experience

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

· Coordinate graduate online/hybrid courses at the Dallas campus including faculty travel/guest speakers to site.

· Help coordinate marketing and recruitment for online expansion.

· Organizing and managing the application process for Thesis MS, Non-Thesis Online MS, and PhD Nutritional Sciences Programs.

· Attend new student orientations with graduate advisor.

· Act as Graduate School contact for NS program and audit inquiries.

· Submit all transfer credits, add concentrations and cohort information through Enrollment Services portal.

· Submit all degree plans, thesis/dissertation, and degree-related documents through the Enrollment Services portal.

· Work within the Registrar Dashboard and Cognos to include issuing permits, course/section scheduling, and manage enrollment data.

· Set up NS Non-thesis Master’s exit exams to be administered and record grades.

· Administer exit surveys to graduate students at the end of every semester.

· Coordinate department graduate student ceremonies at the end of every semester.

· Coordinate with graduate program directors to keep records of graduated students.

· Reporting to associate chair on all graduate programs & online undergraduate courses.

· Assist with maintaining accurate and up-to-date program information on departmental websites

· Maintain inventory of and update recruitment materials (department brochures/handouts)

· Collect graduate syllabi from faculty/instructors at the beginning of every semester and store on shared drive for historical reference.

· Other duties as assigned.